Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Confirmed list of contestants and premiere date details of Nagarjuna hosted reality show

The most awaited season of Bigg Boss Telugu kickstarts today on September 5, and viewers cannot wait to know what's next in the store. Bigg Boss season 5 is going to be 5 times the entertainment and drama like never before. The reality show is back with the eternal king Nagarjuna Akkineni as a host yet again.

Ahead of the grand launch, Bigg Boss Telugu makers have released the promo that gives a glimpse of the peppy house. One can see, Nagarjuna Akkineni looking dashing as ever as he gears up for the much-awaited season 5. After being quarantined and keeping COVID-19 protocols in mind, 16 contestants of the season will be locked inside the house for 100 days. A mix of TV celebs and social media influencers will be seen inside BB Telugu house this time.

Meanwhile, sharing the promo, the makers wrote, "The BIGG day is here! Get ready for 5-much entertainment...Ikkada kick tonnullo vastundi #BiggBossTelugu5 starting today at 6 PM on #StarMaa (sic)."

When and Where to watch: The premiere episode will air today, September 5 at 6 PM on Star Maa channel. After the grand launch, the main episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be aired every day at 10 PM (Monday-Friday) and 9 PM on weekends (Saturday-Sunday).

Confirmed list of contestants:

Anchor Ravi

Kalyana Vaibhogam actor and VJ Sunny

Actor Maanas Nagulapalli

Uma Devi aka Bhagyam of Karthika Deepam fame

RJ Kajal

Actress Shailaja Priya

Social media influencer Shanmukh

Choreographer-TV judge Anee Master

Singer-turned-actor Sreerama Chandra

TV actor Vishwa

TV actress Sirihanmanth

Anchor-model-actress Lahari Shari

Model and actor Jaswanth Padala

