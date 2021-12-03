Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Dec 2 Highlights: Race to finale begins; Sunny survives in the league

Bigg Boss introduced the Ticket to Finale game in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5. According to this game, the inmates will have to play different challenges and become the winner. The inmate who becomes the winner will get a chance to be in the finale

Bigg Boss gives finale task to stand in cold ice till the buzzer rings. Sreeram Chandra gets ill and was taken to the medical room. Next task is contestants have to sit in a chair for 30 mins without moving. Shanmukh, Kajal and Priyanka got eliminated from the race to the finale due to low scores.

Sunny won over Shanmukh in this round with a margin of just two seconds. Shanmukh was eliminated from the race while Sunny was still in the league. The final round of finale task will happen between Sunny, Maanas and Sreeram Chandra.

This week total of 5 contestants are nominated including Maanas, Siri, Kajal, Sreeram, and Priyanka are in nominations this week. As Ravi got evicted last week, which was shocking, it is yet to watch who walk out of the Bigg Boss house this week.