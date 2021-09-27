Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Elimination: Lahari Shari evicted in the third week; Pens a heartfelt note for her fans

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has witnessed yet another eviction and this time, actress Lahari Shari has bid goodbye to the show after being in the house for almost 20 days. Lahari was nominated for the third week's eviction along with Priya, Priyanka Singh, Sreerama Chandra and Manaas. Post her exit, she thanked her fans for their love and support.

After an emotional exit, Lahari penned a heartfelt note for her fans on Instagram. She thanked each and everyone for the love and support for 3 weeks while she was inside Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Sharing a few photos with host Nagarjuna from the eviction episode, she wrote, "Every journey has to come to an end, and today I’m signing off Bigg Boss after 20 days of proving myself, fighting, getting loved, pampered, support from all the housemates."

She further went on to thank everyone for this incredible and happy journey of BB Telugu 5. "I thank each and everyone from the bottom of my heart for making this journey so incredible and happyyyy. And My Instagram Family, who has supported me through out. Your love and support had made more stronger than who am I today!! Thank you so much each and everyone. Hope the love and support continues with me forever too! Signing off, Bigg Boss Season 5."

Take a look at her Instagram post below:

To unversed, Lahari Shari had played a small role in Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy. Made her debut with Sorry Naku Pellaindi, she has been a part of movies like Thippara Mesam, Zombie Reddy, and Paper Boy.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 23 Highlights: Housemates share memories of their first love; Jessie becomes captain