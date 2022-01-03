Bigg Boss Telugu 5 fame Shanmukh & Deepthi Sunaina call it quits after dating for five years

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 runner up Shanmukh Jasawanth and his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina have decided to part ways after being in a relationship for 5 years. The couple rose to fame with YouTube and their love story along with their talent for dance and acting was talk of the town.

Shanmukh Jasawanth had entered the Bigg Boss house as a contestant in season 5. While he was in the house, Deepthi Sunaina supported him like a pillar. She even urged fans to vote for him. However, things did not remain as good after he got close to fellow housemate Siri Hanmanth. After this, speculations were rift that the couple are breaking up. But putting an end to all such speculations Shanmukh said, “Please don’t scare me by calling it a breakup. Yes, she is angry at me right now but I’ll meet her soon and sort it out.” But now, Deepthi Sunaina has confirmed on social media that they have broken up. She wrote, “These last 5 years have not just been times of joy affection and growth for both of us, but also very tough to deal with our demons.”

He also shared a note on his handle, “She has all the rights to take the decision! She has been through a lot till now. I finally want her to be Happy and Peaceful.”