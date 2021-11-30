Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Fans protest asking justice for Anchor Ravi as he gets evicted from the show; VIDEO

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is witnessing news twists and turns with each passing day. One of the strongest contestants, Anchor Ravi recently got evicted from Nagarjuna hosted show. RJ Kajal and Anchor Ravi were the two contestants facing elimination. As soon as Nagarjuna announced Ravi's eviction, fans took social media by storm. His fans also protested outside Annapurna Studios asking justice post his eviction.

The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Ravi's fans are upset with the results and think that game is entirely unfair. One of the Twitter users wrote, "Mass Maharaj, it’s so bad that you got eliminated,may god bless you you have been so good to every1-Be d same King of Bullithera."

Other tweeted, "After today’s elimination of #AnchorRavi from #BiggBossTelugu5 House I continue to watch the shown only for #SreeramaChandra This is so unfair how come #Ravi is weak than #priyankasingh ??? No words Go SRC Go."

Another comment reads, "Ravi is a mentally strong player. Not fair that he is evicted before other weak contestants".

Check out below:

Mass Maharaj, it’s so bad that you got eliminated,may god bless you you have been so good to every1-Be d same King of Bullithera @anchorravi_offl

Stay strong Ravi Fans and continue supporting him @Anchoravi_Fans @Team_AnchorRavi #BiggBossTelugu5 #SreeramaChandra #AnchorRavi pic.twitter.com/KS0R9LKD9b — Abi_BB4 (@Abi_Ram0405) November 28, 2021

One thing I liked in #AnchorRavi today is he didn't even shed single tear,that shows his sportsmanship and how much strong he is mentally and how much strongly he prepared for this situation from the start...



Bye bye mann!!!!#BiggBossTelugu5 pic.twitter.com/eXuKycGxPJ — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 28, 2021

After today’s elimination of #AnchorRavi from #BiggBossTelugu5 House I continue to watch the shown only for #SreeramaChandra



This is so unfair how come #Ravi is weak than #priyankasingh ???



No words Go SRC Go — #BB5Telugu (@dinesh_uppala) November 28, 2021

On the other hand, Ravi said that his misinterpretations and wrong calculations are the reasons for the eviction. "Anchor Ravi signing off from 'Bigg Boss'," he said as he bid goodbye to viewers during the weekend episode.

Thanking his fans on Instagram, he wrote, "Heart breaking moment."