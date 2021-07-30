Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Fifth edition of the reality show to kickstart from THIS date?

Bigg Boss 15, the Hindi version of the reality show will air on an OTT platform for 6 weeks before its grand telecast on national TV. While Bigg Boss OTT in Hindi is grabbing all the attention, the Telugu version of the reality show will reportedly premiere in the second week of September. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will return to the small screen very soon. Also, there are reports that Nagarjuna Akkineni will be replaced by another actor as a host. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

A few reports also state Nagarjuna is likely to host the 5 seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. The first two seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu were hosted by Jr NTR and Nani while the third and fourth were hosted by Nagarjuna himself. The fourth season of Bigg Boss took place on 20 December 2020 with Abijeet winning the title along with Rs 25 lakh prize money and a bike, while Akhil Sarthak emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grabbed a lot of attention as Samantha Akkineni had hosted one of the episodes in the seven-week in absence Nagarjuna due to his busy shooting schedule. The grand finale of season 4 had also created a record as it garnered the highest TRP rating of 19.51 TVR and in the two Telugu speaking states, it fetched 21.7 TVR.

