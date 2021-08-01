Bigg Boss Telugu 5 First Teaser: Here's a look at the stylish logo and catchy theme music; WATCH

Amidst the reports of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 to be premiered in the second week of September, the makers of the reality show have released the first teaser. Bigg Boss Telugu 5's logo launch teaser looks appealing and viewers can't keep calm. However, the highlight of the teaser is the catchy theme music that is expected to create a huge impact. Meanwhile, there are reports that Nagarjuna Akkineni will be replaced by another actor as a host. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Actors Jr NTR and Nani hosted Season 1 and Season 2 respectively while Nagarjuna continued as a host from Season 3 onwards. A few reports also state that he will continue hosting the 5th edition of the reality show as well. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 4 took place on December 20, 2020, with Abhijeet winning the title along with Rs 25 lakh prize money and a bike. Akhil Sarthak emerged as the first runner-up of the reality show.

Meanwhile, sharing the logo launch teaser of the 5th season, the makers wrote, "Checkout the aMAZEing first look of #BiggBossTelugu5 logo."

Bigg Boss Telugu is aired on Star Maa. Bigg Boss Telugu 4's grand finale had created a record as it garnered the highest TRP rating of 19.51 TVR and in the two Telugu speaking states, it fetched 21.7 TVR.

