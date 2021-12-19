Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Siri Hanmanth and Manas out of finale race?
It is going to be a star-studded night as biggies like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Shriya Saran, Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, director SS Rajamouli, Pushpa director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be taking over the stage with their special appearances.
As Nagarjuna has acquired the Telugu rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh starrer 83', they are expected to be on the show for the filn's promotions. This is going to be a star-studded finale, definitely!
Nagarjuna Akkineni is super excited for the star-studded night. Former contestants of the season will also be performing tonight to make it an entertaining grand finale.
Baahubali director SS Rajamouli along with Brahmastra cast Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will grace the grand finale episode of the reality show that is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. For the unversed, Baahubali director Rajamouli is presenting the Telugu version of Brahmastra.
Alia and Ranbir who were in the city for the poster launch event, have already shot for their part and the makers are set to release the promo anytime soon.