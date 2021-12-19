Live

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Siri Hanmanth and Manas out of finale race?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale
Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale LIVE UPDATES: Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi & Rashmika Mandanna take over the stage
December 19, 2021, 03:28 pm IST
Siri Hanmanth and Manas out of finale race?
According to reports, Siri and Manas have been evicted from the show. Siri, getting the least votes stands in the fifth position, while Manas takes the fourth position. However, an official announcement will be made only in tonight's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand final episode, starting at 6 PM on Star Maa. 
 
 
December 19, 2021, 02:34 pm IST
Alia Bhatt, Sai Pallavi, Rashmika Mandanna take over the stage

It is going to be a star-studded night as biggies like Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Shriya Saran, Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, director SS Rajamouli, Pushpa director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad will be taking over the stage with their special appearances. 

 

December 19, 2021, 11:47 am IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show

As Nagarjuna has acquired the Telugu rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh starrer 83', they are expected to be on the show for the filn's promotions. This is going to be a star-studded finale, definitely! 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 19, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Nagarjuna's latest promo from finale

Nagarjuna Akkineni is super excited for the star-studded night. Former contestants of the season will also be performing tonight to make it an entertaining grand finale. 

December 19, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli on grand finale

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli along with Brahmastra cast Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will grace the grand finale episode of the reality show that is being hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. For the unversed, Baahubali director Rajamouli is presenting the Telugu version of Brahmastra. 

Alia and Ranbir who were in the city for the poster launch event, have already shot for their part and the makers are set to release the promo anytime soon. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

December 19, 2021, 11:17 am IST
Who according to you who deserves Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title
According to social media, Sunny has earned maximum votes by the audience and has grabbed the top position but who according to you deserves to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5. VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.
 
