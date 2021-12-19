Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Grand Finale: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and SS Rajamouli to grace Nagarjuna hosted show

Ther makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 are gearing up for the grand finale episode. Pinkvilla has learnt, none other than Baahubali director SS Rajamouli along with Brahmastra cast Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will grace the grand finale episode of Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted show. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand and like never before.

Also, as Nagarjuna has acquired the Telugu rights for Deepika and Ranveer Singh starrer 83', there are high chances of them also being on the show for the promotions. Well, it is going to be a dhamakedaar night and we cannot wait to know what's more in store. Also, the former contestants of the season will be having special performances in the grand finale episode.

The grand finale is happening tonight, December 19, 6PM onwards.

VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, and Shanmukh are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mastermind SS Rajamouli set for a bigger game to promote Jr NTR, Ram Charan starrer RRR

According to social media, Sunny has earned massive votes and has grabbed the top position but only time will tell who grabs the trophy tonight.

Are you ready for the powerpacked night?