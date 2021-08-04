Bigg Boss Telugu 5: List of all rumoured contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to be back on the television screens with its season 5. Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to return as the host with Bigg Boss Telugu season 5, which will reportedly be premiered in the first week of September. The makers of the reality show recently released the first teaser and viewers are super excited to know what's in store for them. Amidst the high expectations, a list of rumoured contestants of BB Telugu 5 is doing rounds on the Internet. YouTuber, actor and dance choreographer Shanmukh Jaswanth is said to be a part of the reality show. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Shanmukh is also said to be one of the highest-paid actors of season 5. Others celebs like Lobo, Prema Kavali fame Isha Chawla, anchors Varshini, Ravi, Tik Tok Durga Rao, Deepika Pilla, Raghu Master are said to be the participants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Well, the makers are yet to release an official list of contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Season 5 is expected to be bigger, better and grand. The fourth season has already set high standards with its record-breaking TRP. Bigg Boss Telugu 4's grand finale had created a record as it garnered the highest TRP rating of 19.51 TVR and in the two Telugu speaking states, it fetched 21.7 TVR. Samantha Akkineni also hosted one of the episodes of season 4 and it was a huge success.

Bigg Boss Telugu is aired on Star Maa.

