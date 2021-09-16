Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna Akkineni REACTS to the launch episode's TRP report

Updated on Sep 17, 2021 07:38 AM IST  |  15.2K
   
Advertisement

The launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 got 18 TVR which is a phenomenal number but it has not managed to beat all the curtain-raiser episodes of past seasons. Nevertheless, Nagarjuna is pretty happy about getting so much love for the launch episode. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Thank you all for 5 much Love!!!  You made Starmaa the unbeatable No 1 with BiggBoss Season 5 launch. #BiggBossTelugu5." 

Meanwhile, Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu adaptation of Kaun Banega Crorepati has managed to top the TRP chart even after completing 2 weeks. Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has secured the top position followed by comedy show Jabardasth, dance reality show Dhee, and so on. 

Bigg Boss is telecasted on Star MAA while Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is on the rival channel Gemini TV.

Bigg Boss season 4 had generated the highest TRP of 18.5, setting a new record. Though season 5 has managed to grab the attention and registered good ratings but failed to beat previous records. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 15 highlights: Uma & Anee engage in ugly verbal spat; Sreeram & Hamida share a lovely 

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 5 is in the new week and amidst emotional breakdowns, drama and entertainment, 7 contestants Shailaja Priya, Uma Devi, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka and Anee are nominated for the second week's eviction. 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All