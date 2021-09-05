Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna hikes his remuneration & is charging THIS whopping amount for new season?
Bigg Boss Telugu 5 kickstarts from today, September 5 and the excitement level is sky high among the viewers. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen hosting season 5 as well and is returning as a host for the third consecutive time. While fans are eagerly waiting to know what's in store for them, reportedly, Nagarjuna is charging a whopping amount for the new season.
During Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Nag was apparently charging Rs 12 lakhs each episode and hiked his fees slightly for season 4. However, for season 5, the actor has hiked his fees by about 15 per cent and is charging between Rs 11-12 crore for the entire season. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the actor or makers of the reality show.
Also, there are reports about anchor Ravi being the highest-paid contestant of season 5. In the other news, Ravi will be participating as a secret contestant of this season and he will be sent into the secret room directly. However, the mystery unfolds only tonight at 6 PM.
Here's the Confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5:
Anchor Ravi
Kalyana Vaibhogam actor and VJ Sunny
Actor Maanas Nagulapalli
Uma Devi aka Bhagyam of Karthika Deepam fame
RJ Kajal
Actress Shailaja Priya
Social media influencer Shanmukh
Choreographer-TV judge Anee Master
Singer-turned-actor Sreerama Chandra
TV actor Vishwa
TV actress Sirihanmanth
Anchor-model-actress Lahari Shari
Model and actor Jaswanth Padala
Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Confirmed list of contestants and premiere date details of Nagarjuna hosted reality show