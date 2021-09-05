Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna hikes his remuneration & is charging THIS whopping amount for new season?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 kickstarts from today, September 5 and the excitement level is sky high among the viewers. Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen hosting season 5 as well and is returning as a host for the third consecutive time. While fans are eagerly waiting to know what's in store for them, reportedly, Nagarjuna is charging a whopping amount for the new season.

During Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Nag was apparently charging Rs 12 lakhs each episode and hiked his fees slightly for season 4. However, for season 5, the actor has hiked his fees by about 15 per cent and is charging between Rs 11-12 crore for the entire season. However, there is no official word regarding the same by the actor or makers of the reality show.

Also, there are reports about anchor Ravi being the highest-paid contestant of season 5. In the other news, Ravi will be participating as a secret contestant of this season and he will be sent into the secret room directly. However, the mystery unfolds only tonight at 6 PM.

Here's the Confirmed list of contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 5:

Anchor Ravi

Kalyana Vaibhogam actor and VJ Sunny

Actor Maanas Nagulapalli

Uma Devi aka Bhagyam of Karthika Deepam fame

RJ Kajal

Actress Shailaja Priya

Social media influencer Shanmukh

Choreographer-TV judge Anee Master

Singer-turned-actor Sreerama Chandra

TV actor Vishwa

TV actress Sirihanmanth

Anchor-model-actress Lahari Shari

Model and actor Jaswanth Padala

