Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nithiin & Maestro team celebrate success with Nagarjuna; Ram Charan graces as guest

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is one of the most loved shows among Telugu audiences and makers are leaving no stone to entertain. While weekend episodes are most awaited, today's episode will be better than ever as the most popular celebs will be gracing the show. Ram Charan, Nithiin, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh are special guests for today's episode.

Nithiin, Tamannaah and Nabha will enter the show and celebrate the success of their recently released film Maestro along with Nagarjuna and housemates. And Ram Charan will also grace the show as a chief guest as he became the brand ambassador of the OTT platform airing the show. Well, it is going star-studded and happy Saturday episode and these pics are the proof.

Ahead of the episode airing, the makers shared a few pictures and a promo video, which are currently taking the internet by storm. Ram Charan and Nithiin look dapper in formal and traditional attires respectively.

Check out the pics here:

Also Read: Sivakartikeyan's Doctor to get a theatrical release on THIS date; Deets Inside

Seven contestants are nominated for eviction in the second week. Uma, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka, Anee and Shailaja Priya are in the danger zone now. Actress-YouTuber Sarayu Roy was evicted from the show in the first week. This week, on Sunday, another housemate will get evicted.