Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 1 Highlights: Except Shanmukh, all contestants nominated for eviction this week

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 07:13 PM IST  |  13.7K
   
Day 58 in the house begins with Jessie not feeling well and throwing up and Sunny questioning that why his friends Shannu and Siri aren't taking care of him. Ravi and Shannu discuss Sunny's game, Maanas discusses Sreeram's game. Soon, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task. 

With a lot of arguments and fights, the nomination task takes place. While Sreeram mocks Kajal during nomination, Priyanka forcefully pushes foam on her face. Maanas nominated Sreeram and Jessie. Siri nominated Sunny and Anne. Sreeram nominated Sunny and Maanas. Ravi nominated Maanas and argued with him.

 

Ravi nominated Kajal. Jessie nominated Sunny and Maanas. Priyanka nominated Vishwa and Ravi. Sunny nominated Siri and Jessie. Kajal nominated Ravi and the duo argued with each other. Kajal nominated Sreeram. Anne nominated Siri and Kajal. Shannu nominated Maanas and Priyanka. 

 

Except for Shannu as a captain, everyone else in the house is nominated this week.

After nominations, Siri came up and tries to say that Sunny behaved oddly while talking about Vertigo. Sunny says that Siri is just highlighting the matter for nothing and they both get into an intense argument. When Sunny said that he had doubts about Jessie's health, Jessie got frustrated and to prove that he can act normally with Vertigo, he jumped. But Siri and Vishwa stopped him.

