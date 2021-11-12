Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 11 Highlights: Jessie falls ill; Anee breaks down during hotel task

Day 68 begins in the house with contestants stealing money from each other. Kajal said that the guests won't pay any money but the staff says that they won't provide any services then. After much discussion, the guest gives some money to the staff so they provide dinner. Shannu blames Ravi for stealing money but he denies it. Kajal also steals money from Anne's coat.

The staff arranges some good things for the honeymoon couple Priyanka and Maanas but Sunny disturbs them. With some misunderstandings, the guests decide not to give money anymore to Ravi. While talking to Siri, Shannu says that Maanas has been behaving rudely with everyone for the past few weeks.

At midnight, Kajal is seen sneaking and Ravi sees her. The duo laugh and Kajal says that she was trying to approach him and check his wallet. the next day starts, hotel staff provide pedicures to everyone. Anee pours hot water on Kajal's legs and says she isn't satisfied so will not give money. Priyanka asks for food but Anne says that it will take some time. Anne loses her temper and cries that the guests have been taking so many services but are not paying enough. The staff decides to not provide any services till they pay.

Jessie from the secret room complains that he is not feeling well and wants to see a doctor. Sreeram announces that the food is ready and the guests can eat after paying.

