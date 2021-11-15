Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 14 Highlights: Jessie gets emotional as he gets evicted due to health issues

In the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nagarjuna entertained audiences with fun games. Contestants had to guess the actor based on their childhood pictures. As per the next task, the contestants had to pick a medal with a trait and give it to the contestant it suited the most.

Maanas was the Sanchalak. Next, Ravi and Shannu were declared safe with Anee and Kajal left in the danger zone.

Sunday lo fun tho koncham heat kuda undali kada!#BiggBossTelugu5 today at 9 PM on #StarMaa #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/Xr4dZVsP8o — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 14, 2021

Amid Kajal and Maanas, both their hands got painted yellow. This left the housemates puzzled. Host Nagarjuna announced that Jessie got evicted due to health issues. Jessie got emotional watching the video of his BB journey.

Jessie interacted with contestants from the stage and bid their final goodbye. While he appreciated Maanas, Sreeram Chandra and Ravi, he also lashed out at Kajal and Priyanka as he gave love to his best friends Shannu and Siri.

Jessie also took to his Instagram handle and shared about quitting the show. He mentioned in a post that quitting is not losing as he won hearts and thanked all his fans. Jessie also apologised to his supporters for disappointing but health has remained mandatory.