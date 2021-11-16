Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 15 Highlights: Kajal becomes victim at nomination task as she gets most votes

The Monday eposide begins with nominations task, where heated arguments took place between the housemates. Contestants have to pour slime bottles on the head on the person they want nominate as the task.

Anee nominated Kajal and the duo got into an argument. Ravi nominated Sunny because of the argument the duo. Shannu nominated Kajal by saying that the house will be calm if she gets out of the Bigg Boss house and she gets hurt hearing that. Maanas nominated Shannu saying that he always assumes things and make a judgement on his assumptions. Ravi also nominated Kajal and the latter tried to defend.

Sreeram Chandra nominated Sunny saying the latter can try calming down during the task. He nominated Maanas and asked about the five contestants he was referring to. Kajal nominated Anee citing her cold behaviour and provocative body language towards her. Anee danced after Kajal nominated her. Siri and Kajal also get into verbal spat over the nomination.

Anee nominates Maanas and says she doesn't share any connection with him and he hits back at her saying she is making too big a statement.

Over all, Shanmukh, Siri, Sreerama Chandra, Anee, Priyanka, Maanas, Kajal and Sunny are nominated this week for eviction.

