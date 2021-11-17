Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 16 Highlights: Siri locks herself after fight with Shannu; Maanas gives power to Sunny

After the nomination task is over, Kajal gets emotional with Shannu and Siri's comments. Ravi told Shanmukh about Kajal's emotional breakdown. Shanmukh justified his comments. Priyanka is hurt my Siri's comments about Maanas and tells to Sunny that she likes Maanas but it is just impossible to take the equation further as she is a trans woman.

Shannu is seen explaining to Siri that they should sleep on different beds and not to give any reasons for others to point out. The next day starts and Siri aviods Shannu. He is done with her and asked her to leave him rather than being double-faced with him.

Bigg Boss gives captaincy contender task where the housemates who catch the mining hat can mine the gold and save them in their safe. The first two contestants with the highest volume of gold towards the end of the task will qualify to participate in the captaincy task. The house divides into two teams. Maanas gives the power tool to Sunny and the latter paid 25 gold coins.

During the task, Siri tries to talk to Shannu but he ignores and gets got emotional saying that he is missing his girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina. Siri locks herself in the bathroom and bangs her head to the wall. All the housemates i open the door and Siri hugs Shannu and cries. While talking to Sreeram, Shannu says that he has got emotional attached to Siri although he and Siri are in relationships with others outside the house.

