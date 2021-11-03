Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 2 Highlights: Anee wins immunity task & uses her special power on Maanas

Updated on Nov 03, 2021 08:22 PM IST
   
Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 2 Highlights
Bigg boss gives immunity task to housemates as all of them are nominated so at least one can get saved with this task. The housemates have to run and take other housemates' bags and go into the safe zone. The person who comes last and the person in the bag will be in the danger zone.

The task happens between two contesants. Sreeram and Kajal compete and with maximum votes by housemates she stays in nomination. Jessie and Sunny compete, with maximum votes the latter stays in nomination.

Sunny is seen talking to Jessie that Sreeram is feeling jealous. Sreeram and Viswa comes to the danger zone. Viswa stays in nominations. Viswa is seen talking to Sunny and Kajal about Maanas voting for him. Ravi and Siri stand in the danger zone. Siri stays in nominations.

 

Shannu disqualifies Priyanka as she doesn't bring her bag and gets into an argument with him. Priyanka cries saying that getting saved from the nominations is important to her this week. Next, Ravi stayed in nominations. Maanas stays in the nominations as Sreeram has voted for Anne. Between Sreeram and Anee, she gets into the safe zone with maximum votes and also wins special power to save any contesant. Anee saves Maanas from nominations. 

Credits: Twitter


