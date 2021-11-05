Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 4 Highlights: Housemates endure torture for captaincy task; Siri and Shanmukh argue

Bigg Boss gives captaincy task, contestants who picked red roses were Super Heroes while the ones who chose black roses became Super Villains. Priyanka is targeted by Supervillians, from making her drink egg yolk to being ready to trim her, she endured many challenges. Shanmukh and Siri fought during the task.

Later at night, Shanmukh and Siri argued over their differences. He apologised to her and did sit-ups as punishment. Bigg Boss gave the housemates a chance to swap a contestant. Super Heroes was reluctant to swap anyone. This led to an argument between Shanmukh and Sunny about Bigg Boss’ provision.

Super Villains next targeted Anee but she didn't quit. Jessie and Siri fought with Shanmukh complaining that the latter had been passing offensive statements during the game. Both the teams then fought for the keys of the thunderbolt chamber. Shanmukh and Siri argued over clothes being scrambled all over. He asked to set the clothes further, complaining that she wasn't an independent game. Siri is upset with Shanmukh's complaint. She walked away crying.

Next, Maanas and Priyanka get into an argument. At night, Priyanka, Anee and Siri had a fight over preparing dinner.

