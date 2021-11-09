Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Nov 8 Highlights: Ravi, Sunny & 3 others nominated; Captain Anee gets special power

Day 65 in the house begins with Maanas and Sunny discussing about Shannu, Siri and Jessie. As Jessie is sick, he is seen saying to Kajal that he got hurt when Shannu threw balls at him.

The housemates shop for luxury budget items and during that Anee and Kajal get arguments. Bigg Boss starts the nomination process. The housemates have to nominate 4 persons and keep them in jail. Anee as captain nominated Kajal, Sunny, Maanas, and Shannu

Priyanka got the keys and released Maanas. Maanas said Ravi and Jessie are his nominations. Ravi and Maanas argue. Priyanka sent Jessie to nominations. Siri saved Jessie and Jessie picked Maanas and Priyanka. Siri sent Maanas to jail.

Jessie got the keys and brought Shannu out. Shannu nominated Priyanka and Siri. Jessie sent Priyanka into nominations. Sreeram saved Kajal. Kajal picked Ravi and Siri. Sreeram sent Siri. Sreeram asked Kajal to save Siri or Shannu. Kajal saved Shannu. Shannu picked Ravi and Sreeram. Kajal sent Ravi to jail. And with that Ravi, Siri, Sunny and Maanas are nominated this week.

Bigg Boss also gives special power to Anee to nominate one person, she chooses Kajal.

