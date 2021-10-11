Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Oct 10 Highlights: Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni grace the show for Navratri; Hamida evicted

The Sunday episode with Nagarjuna making a powerful entry in traditional panja outfit giving all Navratri vibes. The host asks housemates to choose one award and give it to any contestants. All the nine awards describe nine days of Navratri. Housemates get emotional as they receive messages from their families.

Nagarjuna then divides housemates into two teams and gives them a task to perform a skit. For the Navratri special, Hebah Patel performs a special dance number and gives major festive vibes. Popular Bharatnatyam dancer, Sandhya Raj, who will be seen in the film Natyam, has performed a classic dance. Tollywood's sensational Mangali also entertained the audiences with superhit songs in her soothing voice. Comedian Aadhi comes next to entertain audiences and leaves the house in laughter. Meenakshi Dixit also graces the stage with a dance performance as well.

Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde also made a special appearance for the Navratri special episode to promote their film Most Eligible Bachelor. Nagarjuna also plays the trailer and shows it to the housemates.

Hamida gets evicted from the Bigg Boss house and Sreeram Chandra gets emotional bidding her goodbye.