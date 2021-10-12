Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Oct 11 Highlights: Sreeram Chandra & Shanmukh argue; 10 housemates nominated

The day began with a nomination task with intense drama and emotions. Bigg Boss gives them a fire pit where housemates have to burn a contestant picture in order to nominate. This week's list of nominated contestants included Sweta, Siri and Vishwa besides the usual entries like Sunny, Ravi, Priyanka, Lobo, Jaswanth, Sreeram Chandra and Shanmukh.

Vishwa gets into a big argument with Anee and Priyanka as they nominated him. Priya and Sunny also indulged in a verbal spat as the former promises to nominate her till the end of the season. Vishwa also argues with Priyanka for using foul language while nominating him.

Sreeram Chandra declared to continue nominating Shanmukh. The two had an argument over the same and Shanmukh asked if he thinks he is the God of BB house and everyone must follow his rules. Priyanka also gets upset with Lobo for nominating her by giving a silly reason. Maanas and Jessie also have verbal spat with Lobo as they call him backstabber.

Last week, Hamida got evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

