Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Oct 17 highlights: Lobo sent to secret room; Sweta Varma evicted

While the Saturday episode the host Nagarjuna addressed everyone mistakes in the house, Sunday was all about fun and games. The host divided the house in two teams and made them play various games.

From slamming Ravi, Lobo and Sreeram Chandra for their way of playing and task, Nagarjuna gave a check into housemates behaviour. Next, Lobo gets evicted as he gets most vote outs from housemates. However, Nagarjuna gives a huge twist and sends him into secret room. Lobo bursts into tears with this fake elimination. Till Bigg Boss next announcement, Lobo will remain in secret room.

After fun games and play on Sunday, Siri and Sweta remain in danger zone. Our of both, Sweta gets less number of votes from audiences and becomes next evicted contestant from Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

As Sweta Varma got out of the Bigg Boss house, she took to Instagram and penned a goodbye note, which says, "It’s sad time for us but it was beautiful Journey !It is hard but you have to say goodbye because to start a new chapter in life you have to end the previous chapterThank you all for your love and blessings."

