Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Oct 21 Highlights: Lobo enters the house again, Shanmukh has an emotional outburst

The 47th episode begins with Siri and Jessie discussing about how Shannu can't become captain though he did his best in the task. Anee also complains to Vishwa that she will not work in Kitchen as Ravi and Kajal should work as they never worked till now.

Bigg Boss announces spicy noodles challenge between Maanas and Sunny with Ravi as Sanchalak. Sunny wins the task. Bigg Boss then tells to Jessie that he lost the secret task and can't participate in the captaincy contender task as he misunderstood the task. Bigg Boss says the task was to make zero eggs with 3 housemates but not to take their eggs.

Vishwa, Ravi, Sunny, Maanas, and Sreeram are the top 5 captaincy contenders. Bigg Boss sends Lobo back into the house and gives him powerful eggs. The black egg can remove a housemate from the contenders' list and the golden egg can give an opportunity for a housemate to become a contender. Everybody welcomes him inside the house.

On the other end, Shannu is upset with Siri and Jessie and argues with them. Later, Siri tries to talk to Shannu but he doesn't listen to her saying he is low and doesn't want to talk. Lobo gives a black egg to Sreeram and a golden egg to Kajal.

