Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Oct 25 highlights: Housemates receive letters from families, get nominated for eviction

Day 50 in Bigg Boss Telugu begins with Lobo getting emotional and apologizing to Ravi for misunderstanding him. Bigg Boss gives a task, where he calls two contestants to the power room to collect a postbag which consists of the letter. In between two of them, one they have to pick who will get the letter and whose letter will go into the shredder. Whosever letter goes to shredder is nominated.

Sreerama Chandra and Maanas were called into the power room first and given a sack of letters belonging to Lobo and Priyanka. Lobo and Priyanka discussed who needed the letter more. Lobo volunteered to sacrifice the opportunity to Priyanka. Sreerama Chandra and Maanas decided to give Priyanka the letter.

Ravi and Shanmukh got Siri and Vishwa. Siri sacrifices and gives the letter to Vishwa and gets nominated. Priyanka and Kajal got letters from Anee and Maanas' families. Maanas asked Anee to take her letter. Anee got emotional reading her letter. Maanas got nominated, too.

Vishwa and Lobo got Ravi and Sreeram Chandra's letters. Ravi sacrifices and gives a letter to Sreeram and thereby gets nominated for this week. Next Shanmukh sacrifices his letter for Kajal and gets nominated. For Jessie to get his letter, someone from the house has to get nominated, Sreeram Chandra comes forward and gets nominated.