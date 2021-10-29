Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Oct 28 highlights: Shanmukh becomes captain; Anee blasts for groupism in house

Housemates discuss about missing eggs in the kitchen. Sunny said that it is a crime to eat others' food when they are not around. Siri and Shanmukh decide not to eat and later get into an argument.

Bigg Boss gives captaincy task, where housemates have to wear bags of thermocol balls and they have to try to tear and drop balls from others' bags. The housemate with the high number of balls will be the winner. Shanmukh gets out of the circle first followed by Sreeram. Sunny and Sreeram get into an argument. Bigg Boss called Jessie into the confession room and claimed that they can come out of the circle but they have to take rounds inside the circle and try to drop the balls of others. Jessie restarts the game.

Anee and Shanmukh get into a verbal spat during the task and she says she will not perform as everyone is getting physical. The fight gets intense and Anee gets emotional. Bigg Boss announces Shanmukh as the new captain. Anee also blasts Shannu, Siri and Jessie for groupism. Shanmukh talks to Anee and clears her misunderstandings.