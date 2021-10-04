Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Oct 3 Highlights: Natraj Master is eliminated; Housemates pay tribute to Nagarjuna's film

The episode begins with the contestants paying a musical tribute to host Nagarjuna as his blockbuster film Ninne Pelladatha movie completes 25 years of its release. The host was all smiles and thanked the housemates. The housemates, divided into two teams, played Pictionary. Soon after the fun task was ended, Nagarjuna save one contestant from nomination. There was a weighing machine and four different sacks of sand with the contestants' names labeled on them. The highest weighing sack of sand was Anee's master and she was declared safe.

The housemates then played Dakko Dakko Meka where one contestant had to chase another. Maanas slipped into the swimming pool while running but was unhurt. Next, Nagarjuna declared Siri safe from nominations.

At last Natraj and Lobo were two contestants in danger. However, Nagarjuna announced that Nataraj Master has been evicted and he became the fourth contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Lobo became emotional as he got safe from the elimination.

Nataraj told the host that he didn’t understand his journey in the BB house. He then compared the housemates to a few animals displayed on the board. He finally revealed who the sly fox in the house is and it turned out to be Anchor Ravi.

