Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Oct 31 Highlights: Vijay Deverakonda, Anand, Shriya Saran grace the show; Lobo evicted

Nagarjuna makes a stylish entry to the Sunday episode. As Diwali special, he gifted sweets to housemates and also showed a video as the fifth season completed 50 days recently. Housemates got emotional reading special letters which they received from their family members. Host made the contestants divide into teams and played fun games.

Anchor Suma Kanakala graced the Diwali special episode and entered the house, took a funny jibe at them, and entertained everyone in the house. Former contestants Divi and Monal Gajjar set the stage on fire with their sizzling performance to a peppy dance medley. Nagarjuna announces Maanas, Siri and Shanmukh safe.

Vijay Deverakonda and his actor-brother Aanand Deverakonda were the special guests of the night. Upon Vijay's request, host Nagarjuna revealed that taking zero stress has been his fitness secret. Vijay also shared his special bond with his brother and interacted with the housemates. The Arjun Reddy star also showed Nagarjuna the trailer of his brother Anand's film Pushapaka Vimanam.

Avika Gor set the floor ablaze with her scintillating dance performance. Telugu director Maruthi along with his actors Mehreen Pirzada and Santosh then joined the stage to interact with the contestants. Shriya Saran was the next guest of the Diwali special episode. Lobo gets evicted from the show this week.

