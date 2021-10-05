Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Oct 4 Highlights: 9 inmates nominated; Sreeram has a verbal spat with Jessie, Shannu, Siri

The episode begins with Shannu and Shweta discussing how all housemates are calling them worse performers. Kajal and Maanas are seen talking about the housemates they are planning to nominate. Jessie and Shannu talking about Ravi and his influencing gameplay.

The nomination task begins, Bigg boss calls for personal nominations in the confession room. Jessie nominated Ravi and Lobo. Sunny nominated Shannu and Priya. Viswa nominated Jessie and Shannu. Kajal nominated Ravi and Sunny. Lobo nominated Maanas and Shannu. Priyanka nominated Hamida and Lobo. Siri nominated Ravi and Hamida. Ravi nominated Jessie and Shannu. Anne nominated Ravi and Viswa. Shannu nominated Viswa and Maanas. Hamida nominated Priya and Shannu. Swetha nominated Kajal and Maanas.Priya nominated Shannu and Sunny. Maanas nominated Jessie and Shannu. Sreeram nominated Jessie and Shannu.

Bigg Boss announces that Lobo, Sunny, Viswa, Hamida, Maanas, Hamida, Jessie, Ravi, and Shannu are in nominations and showed who nominated them. After the task, Jessie says that he will not help in kitchen work, which causes a huge fight as Sreeram said that he might have to keep a rule that one should cook their own food.

Anee tries to make Jessie understand but he doesn't listen. later Shannu and Siri also jump into the fight saying what Sreeram said is wrong and they will not have food. Anee and Lobo try to convince them and Sreeram also doesn't have food till Siri, Shannu and Jessie have theirs.