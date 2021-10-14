Bigg Boss Telugu 5, October 13 highlights: Priya lashes at Siri & Kajal; Anee emotional over fight with Sweta

The Day begins with the continuation of the captaincy contender task. Housemates are divided into different teams- Blue, Green and Red. The housemates have to make and whichever team's quality of dolls is good is the winner.

Team Blue had 11 dolls, Team Yellow had 10, while Team Red and Team Green got 7 each. Anee grabs a few dolls from Sweta and destroyed them. Sweta and Anee had a difference of opinion over the latter's act of grabbing dolls. Sweta said she will change her game and get physical. Anee gets emotional over this.

Sunny lost his cool on Siri over grabbing the raw materials from the conveyor belt. While Sunny complained that the Sanchalaks are being biased and argued with Siri, she asks Sunny to apologise for yelling at her but he doesn't.

Shanmukh also has misunderstandings and engages in a spat with Siri and Kajal. Priya also fights with Sanchalak Siri and Kajal saying they are biased. Later, Kajal and Siri got emotional over Priya's comment. Housemates get upset with Priya's way of playing and pounce on her.

Ravi asks Shanmukh to collaborate with him so they can defeat team yellow but he disagrees.

