Bigg Boss Telugu 5, October 20 highlights: Sunny and Priya engage in ugly spat; Jessie wins secret task

Day 46 begins with a continuation of the captaincy task. Vishwa competes with Kajal in the task and wins, thereby he got 5 eggs. Bigg Boss gives a secret task to Jessie.

Jessie has to convince housemates to give their eggs to him so he wins the secret task. He succeeds in it. During the task, Priya tries to steal some eggs from Sunny's basket, he comes running to protect it and pushes her. Over that, Priya lashes at Sunny and said she will slap him if he gets physical with her. That didn't go well as Sunny fumed with anger and gave it back to Priya. Housemates tried to stop them from arguing. Priya cries and says that he threw her on the floor with force.

Kajal tries to explain to Priya that his push wasn't intentional but she does listen and backfires her. Priya yet again tries to provoke Sunny by stealing eggs from his basket and Maanas tries to stop her. She keeps calling out on Sunny and provokes him. Siri also tries to steal eggs from Sunny's basket.

The fight intensified with Priya provoking Sunny. Jessie and Siri also get into a heated argument with Sunny. Bigg Boss next announces a new task between Sreeram and Anee Master.