Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Payal Rajput rubbishes rumours of being part of the upcoming season

The upcoming season of mega-hit Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was set to hit the television screens very soon but the show has got postponed till August due to the ongoing pandemic. Several rumours were circulating on social media regarding the potential candidates for the much-awaited season and one of the strongest rumours was the presence of Payal Rajput. However, Payal recently took to her Twitter handle and clarified that she is not going to be a participant in the upcoming season. Right after she issued a clarification, many of her fans and followers replied to her tweet by expressing their disappointment on not being able to see their favorite star on the show.

Payal wrote, “I’m not going to be a part of Big boss 5 telugu. It’s a fake news… it’s a humble request plz don’t drag such rumours! #bigbosstelugu5 (sic).” Makers of the show in collaboration with the channel had initially planned to launch Season 5 in June but the worsening situation of the country due to the ongoing pandemic led to several restrictions and lockdowns in various parts of the country. Therefore, the makers of the show had to postpone the launch which is now expected to come out in August.

Take a look at the tweet:

I’m not going to be a part of Big boss 5 telugu .

It’s a fake news .. it’s a humble request plz don’t drag such rumours! #bigbosstelugu5 — paayal rajput (@starlingpayal) June 10, 2021

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has hosted the previous seasons is expected to return as host for the upcoming Season 5 as well. Nagarjuna has successfully hosted Season 3 and 4 of the show that has registered record-breaking TRP and amassed a massive fan following.

