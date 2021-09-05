Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Premiere LIVE UPDATES: Priyanka, YouTuber Shanmukh, Hamida enter the house as contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 kickstarted on a grand note as hosted Nagarjuna Akkineni made a starry entry to the stage. He left the audience mesmerised with his powerful dance performance on his son Akhil Akkineni's song Mr Majnu. He also performed to his superstar father Nageshwara Rao's Oka Laila Kosam song. With an interesting mix of celebrities and social media influencers as the contestants, Nagarjuna promised the audience that season 5 is going to be '5 times entertainment and 5 times enjoyment,' like never before.

Nagarjuna gave viewers a virtual tour of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Nag also introduced the audience to a small room inside the house which can be accessed only after you scan your hand. The makers are yet to reveal details about this new concept but it is called 'power room'

Siri is the first contestant to enter the house.

Sunny is the second contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5

Lahari Shahri enters as the third contestant, who made her screen debut with the film, Arjun Reddy.

Sreerama Chandra enters Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house as 4th contestant

Dance master Anee is the next, 5th contestant of the much-awaited season.

Nagarjuna introduced actor Lobo as the 6th participant. Lobo before entering the house revealed a secret, "I used to stand outside Maa TV office for hours. I did that for years. Finally, I was called to be a part of Maa Music. And now, being on this stage feels like my life has come to a full circle."

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Nagarjuna hikes his remuneration & is charging THIS whopping amount for new season?

TV actor Priya is the 7th contestant of Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted reality show. Priya entered the house on an emotional note as she received a special message from her son.

Supermodel Jessie becomes the 8th participant of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Meet Jabardasth comedian Sai Teja alias Priyanka Singh, the 9th contestant of the season.

YouTuber Shanmukh, best known for his role as Shannu is the 10th contestant of BB Telugu 5.

Sahasam Seyyara Dimbaka actress Hamida is the 11th contestant of the season.

Nataraj Master is the 12th person to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show. It was quite an emotional moment as Nataraj's 7-month pregnant wife came on stage to bid a goodbye before he entered the house.