Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Promo: Nagarjuna's 'fun tadka' & entertainment for housemates is worth watching

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 makers have released a new promo from tonight's episode and it looks entertaining. Host Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen dancing his heart out and playing some fun games with housemates. One can see in the promo, Nag is looking as dapper as ever in a quirky print shirt as he introduces contestants with 'Sunday Funday' theme.

Meanwhile, for the first-week eviction, anchor Ravi, Maanas, Sarayu, Kajal, Hamida and Jaswanth were nominated. Nagarjuna already confirmed Ravi as the first contestant to be safe from this week's eviction. Now it remains to see who walks off the house in the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Meanwhile, in the last episode, on September 11, Nagarjuna Akkineni greeted housemates with his popular Greekuveerudu song. The actor-host also appreciated Shailaja Priya and Vishwa and Sreerama for their performance in the tasks this week.

Nagarjuna further asked Sweta not to remain a spectator and also advised Sarayu to be herself in the house.