Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Quarantined contestants test COVID 19 positive?

Bigg Boss Telugu is returning to Television with season 5 and viewers are super excited to know what's in store this time. Nagarjuna Akkineni is expected to host even Bigg Boss Telugu 5, which will reportedly kickstart from the first week of September. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. The first teaser was released recently and amidst the high expectations, reportedly, quarantined contestants of the season have tested COVID-19 positive.

As a part of COVID protocol, the contestants were isolated ahead of the show, which will reportedly start on September 5. Now, there's a report in Sakshi.com that a few contestants have tested positive for COVID-19. However, an official word regarding the same is awaited from the makers of the reality show.

Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Priya, RJ Kajal, Anchor Lobo, Lahari Shari, Sarayu, Maanas of Koilamma fame, VJ Sunny, and Anne Master are said to be confirmed contestants of season 5 who will be entering the house for 100 days. Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru fame actor Kumana Sethuraman is also said to be one of the participants. An official list of contestants for this season is awaited.

Season 5 is expected to be bigger, better and grand. The fourth season has already set high standards with its record-breaking TRP.

How excited are you for Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

