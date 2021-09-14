Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 13 highlights: Uma Devi, Priyanka, Anee and 4 others nominated for eviction

Sarayu Roy is the first contestant who got evicted in the first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. It was quite an emotional exit for the actress-YouTuber. Well, the new week has begun and amidst emotional breakdowns, drama and entertainment, 7 contestants Shailaja Priya, Uma Devi, Nataraj, Kajal, Lobo, Priyanka and Anee are nominated for this week.

While Kajal is nominated for the second time, the others are in the danger zone for the first time. It remains to see what new drama unfolds as 7 contestants will fight to give their best and save themselves from the second week's eviction.

For the latest nominations task, the contestants were divided into two teams- Wolf and Eagle. Each member of the team had to nominate 2 contestants from their opponent team. Of course, it did create ugly fights between the contestants.

Take a look at the promo from last night's episode:

A total number of contestants who entered Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show are Siri Hanumanth, Anchor Ravi, Vishwa, Sarayu, Nataraj, Anee, Lobo, Maanas, Umadevi, Jessie, Priyanka Singh, VJ Sunny, RJ Kajal, Shanmukh, Priya, Shwetha Varma, Sreerama Chandra, Lahari Shari and Hamida.

