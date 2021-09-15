Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 14 highlights: Captaincy task takes place; Lobo collapses & taken to medical room

After an intense nomination task, the new episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 shows contestants fighting hard for the captaincy contender task. The housemates were divided into two groups Team Wolves and Team Eagles.

The first task had both the teams showcase their strength and was titled Pantham Needa Naada where the opposite teams had to collect the batons lying around in the garden area and secure them. Things took an ugly turn when Lobo collapsed during the task and was sent to the emergency room. This has created an ugly fight between both teams, on the other side, Ravi advises Lobo to quit smoking and maintain his health.

The next task titled Saagara Sodhara was announced soon enough and the task required all the team members to perform a split on the ground without losing contact with their immediate neighbouring contestant. Before the contestants were ready to perform the task, drama ensued when Siri found a purple baton which Sunny kept safely and tried to secure it. The captains of both the teams had a discussion and decided that the original team would keep it and Bigg Boss would be the judge of it.

Amidst the tasks, the episodes also saw some intense fights Ravi-Vishwa, Siri-Sunny, Kajal-Sreerama Chandra as well. Contestants had intense confrontations with each other which challenged their emotions.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 13 highlights: Uma Devi, Priyanka, Anee and 4 others nominated for eviction