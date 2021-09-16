Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 15 highlights: Uma & Anee engage in ugly verbal spat; Sreeram & Hamida share a lovely

The new episode of Bigg Boss Telugu got murkier due to the captaincy task. The Pantham Needa Naada task got violent in the latest episode as both the teams- Eagles and wolves fight hard. The length of each team’s stretch was calculated at the end and the wolf team had 32.3 meters whereas the eagle team had 30 meters. Due to no clarification about the end of the task, Bigg Boss cancels the task.

Swetha and Kajal do manhandle and takes the baton from Siri. Anee engaged in an ugly spat with Uma Devi from the opponent team for allegedly destroying their baton. Uma uses foul language towards Anee for calling her chillar and housemates support the latter. Sreerama Chandra has a conflict with Ravi and Manas during the task.

The next day started with Bigg Boss announcing a new task called Aa Gattuna Untava Ee Gattuna Untava. The housemates who are divided in two teams have to drag themselves to the other side using a platform to win the task. The contestants indulged in physical assault and the game got intense. Yet again Uma and Anee get violent as the latter complains that she tried to tear her T-shirt. Bigg Boss warns the housemates to not get physical and complete the task by following all the rules.