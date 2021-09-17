Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sep 16 highlights: Shanmukh gets birthday message from girlfriend; Vishwas becomes captain

Bigg Boss gave the final task titled Aggi Pulla Ah Majaaka, where both teams has to arrange matchsticks into a sandpit and the fire should lead to the end of the sticks and light the camphor. With 6 flags, the eagle team chose four contestants Anee Master, Priyanka, Vishwa and Hamida for the final captaincy challenge.

Swetha celebrated her birthday with the housemates by cutting the cake baked by Hamida and Kajal. Bigg Boss also showed a video of her dad, to which she gets emotional.

The final challenge was called Kodithe Kottali Ra Kobbarikaya Kottali and all the remaining contestants had to break coconuts and fill them up. Vishwa’s beaker gets filled first and he becomes the captain.

Ravi and Lahari make fun of Shannu saying that he accepted Hamida is hot. Ravi also says that Shanmukh should add H also on his pillow along with S and D. D means Deepthi Sunaina, his girlfriend. Hamida responds to it and says he can keep H as long as he is in the house and can remove it and add D after getting out of the house.

In the night, housemates celebrated Shanmukh's birthday and Bigg Boss played the video message of his parents and girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina, to which he got emotional.

