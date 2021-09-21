Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 20 Highlights: Ravi, Sreeram & more nominated; Priya makes an ugly statement on Lahari

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has completed two weeks and entered into the third week. The day saw all the contestants getting close to one another and coming together as Bigg Boss has allocated ration for Mutton Biryani as promised by Nagarjuna. Shanmukh gets a punishment to take a dip in the pool 21 times as he was found sleeping.

The nominations task began. The contestants had to stamp the name of the person they want to nominate for eviction on the tile arranged on the Wall of Shame and break it with justified reason. Sreerama Chandra started the nomination process by selecting Anchor Ravi and Maanas giving the same reason he gave the week before.

Tensions flared up when Lahari Shari nominated Priya. Lahari was trying to bridge the gap between them when Priya accused her of spending more time with the men of the house rather than the women. The argument got even worse when Priya nominated her and told that she saw Lahari hugging Anchor Ravi near the washroom. Ravi and Lahari along with the remaining contestants took a stand against Priya and called her out for making unjust accusations on them without knowing the truth.

Siri nominated Sweta and Lahari. Sunny nominated Priya and Kajal. Nataraj nominated Siri and Kajal. Anee Master nominated Sreeram and Maanas. Ravi nominated Sreeram and Jessie. Lobo nominated Priyanka and Sreerama Chandra. Priyanka nominated Lobo and Shanmukh. Maanas nominated Sreeram Chandra and Ravi.

