Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 22 Highlights: Sreeram & Lahari get engaged for a task; Ravi completes secret task

Day 18 shows housemates performing the task 'Hyderabad Ammai and America Abbayi'. It is a role play where Lahari was named the 'Hyderabad Ammai', Sreerama Chandra was the America Abbayi. Maanas offers Rs 1 crore to Shannu and Lobo to cancel the wedding of Lahari with Sreeram and make her his wife. Swetha and Priyanka flirt with Shanmukh for the task.

Bigg Boss gives Ravi a secret task, where he was asked to steal Shailaja Priya's necklace in order to win a chance to compete in the captaincy task. Ravi consoles saying Lahari not to be sad as she is a public figure and rumours are common and her family will support her no matter what.

Shanmukh and Maanas try their best to convince Lahari to cancel the wedding but she doesn't listen. On the other hand, Siri proposes to Sreeram but he rejects her. Shanmukh and Swetha are caught flirting. In a fun way, Shannu says that he is scared if she will hit him with the paint. Swetha turns serious and says that it is not funny. Shanmukh apologises. Jassi blames that no one is letting him perform and Kajal and Sunny support him.

The duo families accept and Lahari and Sreeram get engaged. Bigg Boss announces that the 'Pelli Choopulu' task is completed. After the task, Vishwa and Hamida discuss the housemates' personalities.

