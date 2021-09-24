Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 23 Highlights: Housemates share memories of their first love; Jessie becomes captain

The day starts with the captaincy contender task between Ravi, Sweta, Jessie and Sreerama Chandra. However, Jessie wins the task and becomes the new captain of the house. Shanmukh avoids Siri and she shares her emotions with Kajal. She sits alone and cries her heart out.

Bigg Boss gives a new task to contestants, where they had to share fond memories about their first love. Shanmukh reveals about his first crush from 8th class but Deepthi Sunaina is first love always. Siri talks about her first love Vishnu for whom she even eloped a day before her engagement at a very young age but one fine day after they came back and had disputes, she got the news that he is no more. Siri bursts into tears talking about him.

Vishwas and Anee Master talk about their respective partners and call them their biggest strengths. Ravi also shares his love story with his wife Nitya and thanked for all the sacrifices she made.



First love is always special..Let's hear our their memories #BiggBossTelugu5 today at 10 PM on #StarMaa #FiveMuchFun

Priyanka Singh burst into tears as shared that she was rejected by her boyfriend as she can't have babies after her sex reassignment surgery. Jessie narrates his childhood love story and declares that he is ready to reconnect with her if she is still single.

Lobo remembers his first love and flaunts his tattoo on her name and the time of his proposal. Adding that she got married now, he reveals that he named his daughter after his first love. Sreeram Chandra also opened up bout his first love and stated that she is married with two kids now, to which all housemates end up laughing.

