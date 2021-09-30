Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 29 highlights: Jessie & Kajal disqualified from task; Lobo eats food from the trash

Day 25 starts with the continuation of the captaincy contender task. Maanas and Sunny are walking in the garden to reduce weight and talking about task. Bigg Boss shows a video of Lobo hiding food and eating. Jassi is seen feeding him. So, for violating the rules, Bigg Boss disqualified Jessie from the task along with partner Kajal and the duo cannot participate in the captaincy task.

Jessie blasts housemates saying that they provoked him to feed Lobo using a humanity card. He also apologies to Kajal for losing the task. Vishwa, Ravi, Natraj, Lobo and Priya performed a skit in the house to show the importance and value of food.

Bigg Boss gives Ravi, Vishwa, Priya and Priyanka to cut wood and whoever wins gets a reduction in weight for the task. Ravi and Vishwas win the task. Bigg Boss also distracted housemates with yummy food between task, which Priyanka took it and ate it. Ravi tries to clear out misunderstandings with Shanmukh after he stopped talking to him.

Unable to bear his hunger, Lobo tried to pick up some food from the trash can. For the next task, Maanas and Sunny compete with Lobo and Natraj. Maanas and Sunny won the task and won a reduction in their weight. Bigg Boss later sent food to everyone but said that it is not mandatory to eat. Sunny, Maanas, Siri and Shanmukh decide to starve instead of gaining weight.

