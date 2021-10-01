Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 30 Highlights: Sunny gets emotional & Sreeram Chandra becomes new captain

Day 26 in the house continues to be intense as the captaincy contender task is going on. Sweta and Anee competed against Siri and Shanmukh and won it. Priyanka Singh and other housemates were all praises for Maanas as he lost almost 7kgs in just two days for the task.

With a 10.4kgs difference in the initial and final weight, Sunny and Maanas stood first while Sreerama Chandra-Hamida bagged the second spot with an 8.8kgs difference in weight. With a 4.4 kgs difference in weight, Anee-Sweta was the third-best couple. Out of them, Bigg Boss asks them to choose any three for captaincy contender and after a lot of discussions, Sreeram Chandra, Shweta and Sunny were chosen as contenders for captaincy.

The captaincy nominations titled Kathulatho Sahavasam had Sunny, Swetha and Sreerama Chandra wearing a thick waist belt. The remaining contestants had to stick a knife into the belt of the contestant who they feel is not deserving of the captaincy. Sunny was taken aback and burst into tears when Siri, Vishwa and others gave personal reasons like it was an elimination nomination.

Sreerama Chandra was declared the captain for this week as he had the least number of knives in his belt.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Sep 29 highlights: Jessie & Kajal disqualified from task; Lobo eats food from the trash