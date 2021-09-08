Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sep 7 Highlights: Vishwas & Maanas gain special power; Lahari & Kajal have heated argument

Day 3 in the Bigg Boss begins with Priyanka telling Vishwas about how she decided to get the sex reassignment surgery done and the post-surgery complications. Lahari and Kajal try to reconnect and talk to each other after constant fights and misunderstandings.

Bigg Boss gives a task to contestants in order to get a special power, they have to place their hand on the micro scanner whenever a thunder sound is played and gain access to the power room. Vishwas wins the power and Bigg Boss asks him to give names who will sacrifice their belongings. He gives Priya and Ravi names. Maanas gains power room access next. Bigg Boss asks Maanas to name a contestant who must sleep only after everyone sleeps. He names RJ Kajal.

Vishwas gets emotional about Ravi and opens about how he lost his big brother due to overweight issues and found a brother yet again in the latter. On the other side, Lobo and Siri try to prank each other but end up fighting with each other.

Lahari and Kajal get into a heated argument regarding the kitchen chores. However, Kajal apologizes later and gets emotional. At night, Jashwanth and Anee get into a heated argument. As Nataraj tries to counsel him, Jaswanth justifies and later apologises.

