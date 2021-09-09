Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sep 9 Highlights: Shanmukh & Lobo entertain; Sreeram Chandra & Hamida talk their heart out

As Kajal is on a punishment given by Maanas to not sleep till all contestants sleep, Lahari takes advantage of this and argues with Kajal for asking her and other contestants to sleep. Lahari tells Kajal that she doesn’t want to sleep at all.

Lahari complains about Hamida’s attitude and the way she responds to her. She gets emotional. They later sort out their differences. Hamida also opens about her emotional outburst to Sreeram Chandra and says that there is no one in the house to share things with and everything is piling up, which is why she is getting burst every now and then.

The special power access task continues to the next day and Siri wins power card this time. She chooses Lobo as the servant and Shanmukh as his master for the task given by Bigg Boss. Upon Shanmukh’s order, Lobo imitates other housemates which leaves everyone in splits.

Power room access kosam housemates paatlu...Evaru win avtharu? Evaru lose avtharu?#BiggBossTelugu5 today at 10 PM on #StarMaa #FiveMuchFun pic.twitter.com/S8plxYJFTd — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 8, 2021

Maanas tells Kajal that Ravi is overplaying Priyanka's liking for him. Maanas says that he acknowledges the fact and admires Priyanka as a person but Ravi is trying to overplay it. Maanas further adds that Ravi might be an anchor in real life but not in the BB house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Sep 7 Highlights: Vishwas & Maanas gain special power; Lahari & Kajal have heated argument

Uma, Priya, and Anee Master indulge in a heated argument due to dishes in the kitchen.