Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Vijay Deverakonda and brother Anand have a blast on Diwali special episode with Nagarjuna

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda along with his brother Anand Deverakonda will be seen on the Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The makers of the reality show have released a new promo and it looks every bit exciting. One can see, VD is looking as stylish as ever with Anand as he promotes his brother's film Pushpaka Vimanam on Bigg Boss.

The stunning actress Shriya Saran will also be seen on the reality show. One can see in the promo, Nagarjuna gives a warm welcome to his guests and viewers cannot wait to know what's next in store for them. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is getting a good response and is currently one of the top-ranking Telugu shows on TV.

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 saw Anee and Shanmukh get into a verbal spat during the captaincy task. After a lot of chaos, fights and drama, Bigg Boss announces Shanmukh as the new captain of the house.

Meanwhile, talking about Anand Deverakonda's upcoming film Pushpaka Vimanam, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 12. Helmed by Domodara, the film is co-produced by Vijay Deverakonda.