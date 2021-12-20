Bigg Boss Telugu 5: VJ Sunny takes home trophy; Fans throng finalist Siri’s car

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 took place on Sunday . The star-studded evening hosted by Nagarjuna saw VJ Sunny, Manas, Sreeram Chandra, Siri Hanmanth and Shanmukh competing for the winner’s spot. However, by the end of the night, VJ Sunny became the winner for this season of the reality show and took home Rs 50 lakh along with the prestigious trophy.

All the finalists received a grand welcome by the audience as the show wrapped up. Siri’s car was also thronged by the fans waiting for pictures. The TV presenter and actress was also facilitated with a flower shower.

Check out the pictures below:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, SS Rajamouli and Nani made a special appearance during the grand finale. The team had come to promote RRR, one of the most talked about movies from South. Meanwhile, former host of the show, Nani talked about his upcoming flick with Sai Pallavi titled Shyam Singha Roy.

Unlike the other Bigg Boss versions in the country, Bigg Boss Telugu has had a variety of different hosts. The first season of Bigg Boss Telugu was hosted by Jr NTR and Nani hosted the second season of the show. However, from thereon actor Nagarjuna has been donning the host’s cap for the popular reality show.

The Hindi version of Bigg Boss is being hosted by Salman Khan, while, Kamal Haasan hosts Bigg Boss Tamil. In the meantime, Bigg Boss Kannada has Kiccha Sudeep as host and Mohanlal hosts Bigg Boss Malayalam.