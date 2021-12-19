Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner: VJ Sunny lifts the trophy; Here's everything about the journalist-turned-actor

VJ Sunny has emerged as the winner of Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Living his happiest moment, Sunny said, "Thanks to my 19 inmates and audiences for making a winner," while the first runner up Shanmukh said that how not winning but the journey is important for him.

Sunny is being showered with immense love and best wishes on social media. His fans and close friends are sending congratulatory messages on Twitter. While one calls him 'the most deserved winner," another Twitter user wrote, "You walked into the house as the underdog, and now your name reverberates across world Your win isn't a normal win, it's a HISTORIC win, macha! #VJSunny boy! Apna Time Bhi Ayega!?

VJ Sunny entered Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house with 18 other contestants. His journey inside the house had literally been a roller-coaster ride.

For the unversed, Sunny hails from Khammam and has also completed his schooling there. He completed his further studies and has a B.Com degree from Osmania college, Hyderabad. Sunny's mother always wanted to be an actress. However, as she couldn't live her dreams, his mother Kalavathi encouraged him to enter the showbiz world.

He started his career as the host of the TV show and later turned into a lifestyle reporter with a news channel. Arun Reddy aka Sunny later became VJ. Slowly, he forayed into acting with Kalyana Vaibhogam and since then, there has been no looking back.

